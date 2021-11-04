Maharashtra records 1,141 COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

Maharashtra recorded 1,141 new coronavirus infections on Thursday and 32 deaths, the health department said. The coronavirus case tally in the state rose to 66,15,299, while the death toll reached 1,40,345, it added.

On Wednesday, the state had reported 1,193 new cases and 39 fatalities. A total of 1,613 patients were discharged from hospitals since Wednesday evening, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,56,263 and leaving the state with 15,062 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.6 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The total of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state rose to 6,30,47,584 with 1,00,229 swab samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

Of the 32 deaths, the Mumbai region recorded 11, followed by Nashik region with eight deaths. Pune region recorded 10 deaths while Nagpur, Kolhapur and Akola regions recorded zero deaths.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Mumbai district reported the highest 252 new infections, followed by Pune district with 241 cases. Mumbai district has the highest 4,160 active cases in the state.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,15,299, new cases 1,141, fresh fatalities: 32, total deaths 1,40,345, recoveries 64,56,263, active cases 15,062, total tests 6,30,47,584.