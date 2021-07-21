MARKET NEWS

Maharashtra reconciles COVID-19 data, India records 3,998 fresh fatalities

The ministry said that Maharashtra has carried out its 14th reconciliation exercise of COVID-19 data in the state. As a result, the state's positive case tally has increased by 2,479 while the death tally has increased by 3,509.

PTI
July 21, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST
Medical staff inoculates a senior citizen in Mumbai. (File image: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP)

India recorded a single day rise of 3,998 coronavirus fatalities with Maharashtra carrying out its 14th COVID-19 data reconciliation exercise, pushing the country's death toll to 4,18,480 while 42,015 new infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 3,12,16,337.

The ministry said that Maharashtra has carried out its 14th reconciliation exercise of Covid data in the state. As a result, the state's positive case tally has increased by 2,479 while the death tally has increased by 3,509.

The active cases have increased to 4,07,170 and comprise 1.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.36 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 1,040 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 18,52,140 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,91,93,273, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.27 percent.

It has been less than three per cent for 30 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 percent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,90,687 and the case fatality rate has increased to 1.34 percent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 41.54 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh  on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.
Tags: #India #Maharashtra
first published: Jul 21, 2021 11:41 am

