MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Maharashtra rains: Search ops on for missing people in Satara; Mumbai-Bengaluru stretch in Kolhapur still waterlogged

The death toll in rain-related incidents at Satara in western Maharashtra rose to 28 by late Saturday evening while at least 14 people are still missing

PTI
July 25, 2021 / 01:18 PM IST
A view of a flooded area following incessant rainfall in Kolhapur district, Maharashtra. (Image: PTI)

A view of a flooded area following incessant rainfall in Kolhapur district, Maharashtra. (Image: PTI)

The rain intensity reduced in Maharashtra's Satara district on July 25 and authorities continued search operations for those missing after landslides, while traffic remained suspended on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway as a stretch in neighbouring Kolhapur was still inundated, officials said.

The death toll in rain-related incidents at Satara in western Maharashtra rose to 28 by late Saturday evening while at least 14 people are still missing, they said.

Till Saturday night, 11 bodies were recovered from Ambeghar village after a landslide there, six from Mirgaon village and four from Dhokawale village. Besides, seven people died in other rain-related incidents in Satara district, officials said.

The search operation at Dhokawale was completed on Saturday night, as per the district administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar Bansal said, "The search operation for those missing has begun since morning. We will be able to complete the operation by noon. Since last evening, there is relief due to less or no rain which will help in speeding up the search operation."

Close

Related stories

As many as 379 villages in the district were affected due to heavy rains over the last three days and more than 5,000 people were shifted to safer places, as per the local administration.

In adjoining Kolhapur also, the rainfall activity ebbed and the water level of the Panchganga River at Rajaram weir came down to 52 feet, but it was still flowing above the danger mark of 43 feet, as per the district disaster cell.

"The vehicular traffic remained suspended on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway as the stretch near Shiroli village continued to be inundated, Kolhapur SP Shailesh Balkawade said.

District Guardian Minister Satej Patil on Saturday said over 74,000 people were shifted to safer places from the flood-hit regions.

Six teams of the NDRF and a column of the Army were carrying out rescue operations in the flood-hit areas.

In neighbouring Sangli district, the Krishna River at Irwin Bridge was flowing at 54.5 feet, as against the danger mark of 45 feet, according to the local administration.
PTI
Tags: #floods #India #Maharashtra
first published: Jul 25, 2021 01:18 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.