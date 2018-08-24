Maharashtra Rail projects discussed by CM Fadnavis and Goyal at review meeting

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal yesterday held a review meeting about railway-related projects in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Among other things, issues regarding implementation of an Integrated Ticketing System in Mumbai "were resolved" in the meeting, a statement from the chief minister's office said.

The system will seek to integrate ticketing for different transport systems -- trains, metro and bus service -- operating in Mumbai.

The work of the Rs 2,782-crore Mumbai Urban Transport Project-3 (Panvel-Karjat corridor) would be speeded up, it was decided in the meeting.

The MUTP-3A projects, Belapur-Seawood-Uran new line, Panvel-Kalamboli coach terminus and land acquisition issues of Roha-Veer project were also discussed. Land acquisition for a sixth line between Mumbai Central to Borivali, land requirements for Ahmednagar- Beed-Parli Vaijnath, Wardha-Ballarshah, Bhusaval-Jalgaon and Wardha-Nagpur third line was discussed in the meeting, the CMO said.