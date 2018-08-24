App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 08:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Rail projects discussed by CM Fadnavis and Goyal at review meeting

Among other things, issues regarding implementation of an Integrated Ticketing System in Mumbai "were resolved" in the meeting, a statement from the chief minister's office said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal yesterday held a review meeting about railway-related projects in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Among other things, issues regarding implementation of an Integrated Ticketing System in Mumbai "were resolved" in the meeting, a statement from the chief minister's office said.

The system will seek to integrate ticketing for different transport systems -- trains, metro and bus service -- operating in Mumbai.

The work of the Rs 2,782-crore Mumbai Urban Transport Project-3 (Panvel-Karjat corridor) would be speeded up, it was decided in the meeting.

The MUTP-3A projects, Belapur-Seawood-Uran new line, Panvel-Kalamboli coach terminus and land acquisition issues of Roha-Veer project were also discussed. Land acquisition for a sixth line between Mumbai Central to Borivali, land requirements for Ahmednagar- Beed-Parli Vaijnath, Wardha-Ballarshah, Bhusaval-Jalgaon and Wardha-Nagpur third line was discussed in the meeting, the CMO said.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 08:25 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Maharashtra

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.