    Maharashtra Public Holiday: BSE to function as usual on February 7

    The Maharashtra government announced a public holiday as well as one-day mourning on February 7 as a mark of respect to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 6.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST
    The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will function as usual on February 7, which has been declared as a public holiday by the government of Maharashtra, as a mark of respect to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 6.

    The Maharashtra government announced a public holiday as well as one-day mourning on February 7. However, the stock exchange will be working according to the usual timings, reported CNBC-TV 18.

    Follow all live updates on Lata Mangeshkar's demise here

    Lata Mangeshkar had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. Her condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator but her health deteriorated on February 5.  She passed away on the morning of February 7.

    Two-day national mourning will be observed on her demise and the national flag will fly at half-mast. A state funeral is also be accorded to her.

    Other states like Karnataka have also announced two days of state mourning as mark of respect. "All public entertainment programs are prohibited and National Flag will be flown at half-mast," CM Basavaraja Bommai said in a statement.

    The West Bengal government will observe a half-day holiday on February 7 in honour of singer Lata Mangeshkar, said CM Mamata Banerjee. She also said that for the next 15 days her songs will be played at every public spot, government installation and traffic signals.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BSE #Lata Mangeshkar #Maharashtra Govt #public holiday
    first published: Feb 6, 2022 07:35 pm
