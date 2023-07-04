Maharashtra Politics News Live: Jayant Patil asserts authority as Maharashtra NCP president amid factional dispute
Jayant Patil, the president of the NCP, has asserted that the faction led by Ajit Pawar does not possess the authority to remove him from his position. Patil further asserted that all 53 NCP MLAs are aligned with party chief Sharad Pawar. This statement follows the appointment of Sunil Tatkare as the new Maharashtra NCP president by Ajit Pawar's camp, along with their request to disqualify Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad from the Maharashtra Assembly.
July 04, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST
