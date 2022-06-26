English
    June 26, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

    Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | 'How long will you hide in Guwahati?': Raut taunts rebel MLAs

    Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has called a meeting of MLAs camping with him at a hotel in Assam's Guwahati on Sunday to discuss the strategy ahead.

    Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday posted a tweet targetting the rebel MLAs of the party, in which he said that however long they may "hide" in Assam's Guwahati, they will ultimately have to come to "chowpatty", a reference to Mumbai.

    "How long will you hide in Guwahati, you will have to come to chowpatty," the Sena MP tweeted in Hindi along with a photo of the state Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal looking into the

    distance.

    Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on late Saturday evening said Shiv Sena workers should understand that he was fighting to save the party from the clutches of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

    Shinde's appeal came after Sena workers loyal to party president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray staged protests against the rebel MLAs led by him by defacing their banners, hurling stones in some places and vandalising the office of an MLA in Pune.
    • June 26, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

      Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | 'How long will you hide in Guwahati?': Sanjay Raut taunts rebel Sena MLAs

      -Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday posted a tweet targetting the rebel MLAs of the party, in which he said that however long they may "hide" in Assam's Guwahati, they will ultimately have to come to "chowpatty", a reference to Mumbai.

      -"How long will you hide in Guwahati, you will have to come to chowpatty," the Sena MP tweeted in Hindi along with a photo of the state Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal looking into the distance.

    • June 26, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

      Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates |  See Picture-Eknath Shinde supporters paint over Uddhav Thackeray posters in Thane

    • June 26, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

      Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates:


      -Eknath Shinde camp supporters paint over Uddhav Thackeray posters in Thane, reported ANI. (Image Credit: ANI/Twitter)

    • June 26, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

      Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Eknath Shinde calls meeting of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Guwahati at 12 PM, reports ANI


      -Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde calls a meeting of MLAs at 12 PM in Guwahati hotel, to discuss further strategy, reported ANI.

    • June 26, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

      Maharashtra Political Crisis | My fight is to rescue Sena from clutches of `python of MVA, Eknath Shinde


      Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on late Saturday evening said Shiv Sena workers should understand that he was fighting to save the party from the clutches of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Shinde's appeal came after Sena workers loyal to party president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray staged protests against the rebel MLAs led by him by defacing their banners, hurling stones in some places and vandalising the office of an MLA in Pune.

    • June 26, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

      Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Eknath Shinde loyalist and Thane district Shiv Sena chief Naresh Mhaske quits

      Eknath Shinde loyalist Naresh Mhaske on Saturday resigned as the Thane district president of Shiv Sena in protest against the "attitude" of MVA constituent NCP but stressed he will always remain a Shivsainik. In a letter addressed to Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, the former Thane mayor said Shivsainiks are feeling (politically) "suffocated" because of "Rashtravadi" (NCP) in the last two-and-a-half years.

    • June 26, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

      Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates | Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Maharashtra Political Crisis today on June 26, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.