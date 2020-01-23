Maharashtra police recruitment exams may go offline as over 12 lakh apply for 8,000 posts: Report

With the Maharashtra government having received over 12 lakh applicants for the 8,000 constable posts, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is now thinking of taking the exams offline instead of the online recruitment portal, the Mahaportal.

According to a report by Times of India, the state, to save cost and time, is thinking of going back to the old pen and paper formula of conducting the examination.

"Since the applicants have taken a strong objection to Mahaportal, we are weighing other options. I am sure we will come with an option and conduct the exam soon," Satej Patil, the minister of state for home, told the newspaper.

Mahaportal was set up by the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government in 2017 with the intention of making the recruitment process of class three and four staffers transparent.

"The online exam will be spread over at least 45 days for the 12 lakh applicants and we will also have to prepare 90 sets of question papers. The aspirants want the government to revert to the offline exam system, which can be held on the same day with the same question paper for all applicants," Patil added.

Shortly after coming to power along with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, Thackeray had ordered a stay on recruitment through Mahaportal after the NCP's Rohit Pawar and Supriya Sule had pointed out "shortcomings" in the procedure conducted by the portal.