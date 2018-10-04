Maharashtra police files case against Tanushree Dutta for comments against Raj Thackeray

A defamation case has been filed against Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta for her comments about Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, police said.

The case was filed by the Kaij police in Maharashtra's Beed district after MNS district unit president Sumant Dhas lodged a complaint, alleging that Dutta had defamed his party chief, a police officer said.

"We have registered a non-cognisable offence against Dutta under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the complaint. We have also asked the complainant to approach court," the officer said.

Dutta, 34, who has accused actor Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of a film in 2008, recently said Raj Thackeray wanted to succeed late Bal Thackeray as the Shiv Sena chief, but could not do so.

She had also alleged that the MNS was involved in vandalising her vehicle when she opted out of the 2008 film, 'Horn Ok Pleassss'.

Dutta also alleged that she had been getting threats from the MNS, adding that two persons recently tried to barge into her home.

The MNS youth wing, meanwhile, handed over a letter to the makers of the 'Bigg Boss' on Wednesday, following reports of Dutta participating in the ongoing season of the TV reality show, a party functionary told PTI.

The party workers threatened violence on the set in Lonavla if she was let in.

Meanwhile Vivek Agnihotri, who Dutta accused Agnihotri of behaving inappropriately with her during the making of 2005 film "Chocolate", has sued Dutta on the charge of defamation.

"The allegations levelled against my client Mr Vivek Agnihotri by Ms Tanushree Dutta for misbehaviour and/or harassment are absolutely false, frivolous and vexatious. These allegations are deliberate and have been borne with an intent to attract publicity and wreak personal vendetta against my client with mala-fide intentions." Agnihotri's lawyer Nidhish Mehrotra said.

"On the instruction of my client, we have served a legal notice to initiate defamation action against her," he added.

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar had backed Patekar, saying he was an "illustrious personality" who has done tremendous work for the state and questioned the veracity of Dutta's claims.