Maharashtra: PM to address rallies in Dindori, Nandurbar on April 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies on April 22 in Nashik and Nandurbar districts in Maharashtra.

Bharati Pawar and Union minister of state for defence Subhash Bhamre are the BJP candidates from Dindori and Nandurbar Lok Sabha seats respectively.

Dindori is one of the three Lok Sabha seats in Nashik district.

"PM Modi will address the rally in Dindori first followed by another one in Nandurbar on April 22," a Maharashtra BJP functionary said Monday.