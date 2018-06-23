App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra plastic ban: 72 fined, Rs 3.6 lakh collected in Nashik

Seventy-two people were fined and a sum of Rs 3.6 lakh collected from them in Nashik on the first day of the plastic ban that came into effect across Maharashtra on June 23.

Seventy-two people were fined and a sum of Rs 3.6 lakh collected from them in Nashik on the first day of the plastic ban that came into effect across Maharashtra on June 23, a civic corporation official said.

An official release from the Nashik Municipal Corporation stated that various civic teams fanned out across the six municipal divisions of the city and fined violators as per the provisions of the plastic ban notification issued by the Maharashtra government on March 23.

Over 350 kilograms of plastic items were also seized, the release informed.

On March 23, the state government imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles and thermocol items.

As per the government's notification, the fine for first-time and second-time offenders will be Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. A third violation will attract a fine of Rs 25,000 and a jail term for three months.
