MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Maharashtra: Over 75,000 people in Raigad inoculated against COVID-19 in 3 days under special drive

As part of the "Mission Kawach Kundal", 37,630 people were inoculated at a primary health centre of the Raigad zilla parishad, 21,692 at a hospital of the Panvel Municipal Corporation, 12,764 at district civil hospital and 3,541 at private vaccination centres in the district, Raigad zilla parishad CEO Dr Karan Patil said in a release.

PTI
October 12, 2021 / 12:59 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

(Image: Reuters)

A total of 75,627 people were administered vaccine against COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Raigad district in three days from Friday under a special vaccination drive undertaken by the state government, an official said on Tuesday.

As part of the "Mission Kawach Kundal", 37,630 people were inoculated at a primary health centre of the Raigad zilla parishad, 21,692 at a hospital of the Panvel Municipal Corporation, 12,764 at district civil hospital and 3,541 at private vaccination centres in the district, Raigad zilla parishad CEO Dr Karan Patil said in a release.

The Maharashtra government last week announced the special vaccination drive against coronavirus from October 8 to 14, with a target of inoculating 15 lakh people everyday.

The "Mission Kawach Kundal" has been undertaken as the Centre has set a target to inoculate 100 crore people by October 15, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Raigad
first published: Oct 12, 2021 01:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.