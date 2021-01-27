MARKET NEWS

Maharashtra: Over 3 crore people benefited from Shiv Bhojan thali scheme

The government has spent Rs 86 crore for the implementation of this scheme in the last one year.

PTI
January 27, 2021 / 09:09 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Over three crore people have so far benefited from the Maharashtra government's Shiv Bhojan thali scheme, which started a year ago to serve a full meal to the poor at subsidised rates.

The government has spent Rs 86 crore for the implementation of this scheme in the last one year, a statement from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO)said.

As the scheme completed a year, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took its review, it said.

"So far, 3,05,39,644 people have benefited from the Shiv Bhojan thali. The scheme has fed crores of hungry people in the state," Thackeray was quoted as saying in the statement.

At present, there are 905 Shiv Bhojan centres in the state, where the thali is served at subsidised rate, it said.

Initially, the price was Rs 10 per thali. But during the coronavirus pandemic,the rate was brought down to Rs five per thali from March 29, 2020, the statement added. In the urban areas, the government grant per thali is Rs 45 and in rural areas it is Rs 30. The funds are transferred online to the centres implementing the scheme, it said. The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had launched the scheme on January 26 last year.
PTI
TAGS: #Maharashtra #Shiv Bhojan #Shiv Bhojan thali scheme #Uddhav Thackeray
first published: Jan 27, 2021 09:09 pm

