you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Maharashtra online property registration-stamp duty to resume

It was also decided that 25 percent of district plan, tribal and SC sub-plan funds will be earmarked for the health sector during 2020-21, officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government has decided to resume online registration and stamp duty of sale and purchase of properties, as per directives of a cabinet sub-committee headed by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

"Personnel serving in essential services like health, medical education,police administration and home guards should get their pending wages immediately. If industrialists ensure they will take care of their workers' accommodation and health in rural areas and industrial estates of MIDC, such industrial units can be reopened," they said.

The state disaster management authority should take appropriate decision as per Central government guidelines, and the meeting also decided to start MNREGA works in rural areas.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Maharashtra #Real Estate

