App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 08:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra: Onion prices soar at Lasalgaon market

APMC sources said that prices were on the lower side for the last two-three weeks. As many as 1,700 tractor-loads of onion arrived at the APMC on Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reports that the ban on onion exports was going to be lifted led to prices of the bulb to go up by Rs 300 on an average at the Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in the district on Thursday.

Lasalgaon APMC is considered to be the biggest onion trade hub in the country.

APMC sources said that prices were on the lower side for the last two-three weeks. As many as 1,700 tractor-loads of onion arrived at the APMC on Thursday.

Close

The prices of onions of various grades ranged from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,391 per quintal and the average price was Rs 2,151 per quintal, sources said.

On Tuesday, the minimum price was Rs 1,000, maximum price Rs 2,111 and the average price was Rs 1,851.

There were no auctions on Wednesday due to a strike of Mathadi Kamgars (headload workers).

On Monday, the average price was Rs 1,750 per quintal.
First Published on Feb 27, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Maharashtra #onion

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.