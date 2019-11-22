App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra: Onion prices rise after crop damage due to rains

On Thursday, the summer crop received Rs 2,600 minimum, Rs 7,000 maximum and Rs 6,541 average price, while a rate of Rs 7,000 per quintal was the highest this season, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Onion prices continued to move north on November 22 as a large part of the crop in Maharashtra has been damaged in unseasonal rains last month, said officials.

On Friday, prices of summer onions started from Rs 2,700 per quintal, with the maximum being Rs 7,950 and the average being Rs 7,012, while that of red onions stood at Rs 2,500, Rs 5,175 and Rs 5,500 respectively at APMC here, considered the largest onion market in Asia.

On Thursday, the summer crop received Rs 2,600 minimum, Rs 7,000 maximum and Rs 6,541 average price, while a rate of Rs 7,000 per quintal was the highest this season, they said.

Close
On Thursday, red onion prices stood at Rs 2,581 minimum, Rs 5,850 maximum and Rs 5,500 per quintal average price.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 10:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #onion

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.