Nov 28, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra Oath Ceremony LIVE: ‘It’s NCP's matter’, says Sanjay Raut on possibility of Ajit Pawar becoming Dy CM

Live updates of the government formation in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra today. More details about the coalition government are now emerging

highlights

  • November 28, 2019 10:11 AM IST

    Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut: Today is a historic day, this day is going to have a ripple effect on the politics of the rest of the nation. We are expecting leaders from all party lines.

  • November 28, 2019 10:08 AM IST

    Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut on being asked if Aaditya Thackeray will be given a ministerial post: To include someone in the Cabinet or not is the decision of Chief Minister. Uddhav Thackeray ji is now not only his father but the Chief Minister, he will take the decision.

  • November 28, 2019 10:07 AM IST

    Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut on being asked if Ajit Pawar will be made Deputy CM: I don't know, it is NCP's matter. Sharad Pawar is senior-most leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi, what post should be given to Ajit Pawar or someone else in his party, will be decided by him.

  • November 28, 2019 09:51 AM IST

    NCP’s Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal will be taking oath today, ANI has reported citing sources. It is unclear what portfolio they would be allocated.

  • November 28, 2019 09:42 AM IST

    Update: Commissioner of Police (CP) Sanjay Barve reviewing security arrangements at Shivaji Park.

  • November 28, 2019 09:41 AM IST

    No one from the Delhi government will attend Uddhav Thackeray’s oath-taking ceremony, News18 has reported.

  • November 28, 2019 09:24 AM IST

    News agency ANI has reported citing sources that Ajit Pawar will be the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra but he is unlikely to take oath today.

    Yesterday, Praful Patel had confirmed that the Deputy CM will be from NCP.

  • November 28, 2019 09:15 AM IST

    Prez, PM, Guv lowered dignity of their offices with how Fadnavis was sworn in as CM: Gehlot

    Rajasthan CM yesterday said the president, the prime minister and the Maharashtra governor had lowered the dignity of their offices with the way Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister.

    "President, prime minister and governor are institutions in themselves and no one has the right to lower the dignity of these institutions, but what happened in Maharashtra shows that all of them lowered the dignity of their positions," the Rajasthan CM told reporters.

    "The governor forwarded recommendation for revocation of President's Rule, the prime minister, without convening a cabinet meeting, sent his recommendation to the president and President's rule was revoked at 5.47 am. Fadnavis took oath as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy at 8.00 am and minutes later the prime minister congratulated Fadnavis," he said. (PTI)

  • November 28, 2019 08:58 AM IST

    In this tweet from ANI: Images of hoardings welcoming the new government in Maharashtra and party flags of Shiv Sena and Congress seen on the stretch from Dadar TT to Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

  • November 28, 2019 08:47 AM IST

    The political folklore in Mumbai is that if a party can fill up the Shivaji Park for its rallies, it can very well present a considerable challenge to its opponents.

    The venue is in the heart of Shiv Sena’s bastion Dadar. A memorial of the late Bal Thackeray is also constructed at the location and it is also the spot where the Sena supremo's funeral was held in 2012.

    Read: Shivaji Park, the venue of Uddhav's swearing-in ceremony, has a long association with the Thackerays

