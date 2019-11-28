Maharashtra Oath Ceremony LIVE: ‘It’s NCP's matter’, says Sanjay Raut on possibility of Ajit Pawar becoming Dy CM

Prez, PM, Guv lowered dignity of their offices with how Fadnavis was sworn in as CM: Gehlot

Rajasthan CM yesterday said the president, the prime minister and the Maharashtra governor had lowered the dignity of their offices with the way Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister.

"President, prime minister and governor are institutions in themselves and no one has the right to lower the dignity of these institutions, but what happened in Maharashtra shows that all of them lowered the dignity of their positions," the Rajasthan CM told reporters.

"The governor forwarded recommendation for revocation of President's Rule, the prime minister, without convening a cabinet meeting, sent his recommendation to the president and President's rule was revoked at 5.47 am. Fadnavis took oath as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy at 8.00 am and minutes later the prime minister congratulated Fadnavis," he said. (PTI)