Maharashtra News LIVE: SC to hear Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP’s plea today

Nov 24, 2019 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Quick recap | What happened yesterday
> President’s Rule was revoked at 5.47 am.
> At around 8.00 am, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister; NCP’s Ajit Pawar as his deputy.
> Sharad Pawar issued a statement saying that Ajit’s decision was personal and that NCP was not backing it.
> Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, confirms that there was a split in the family and the party.
> Many NCP MLAs who had gone for the swearing-in ceremony with Ajit Pawar, slowly came back to the NCP Legislative Party meeting where Sharad Pawar was present.
> NCP confirmed that 50/54 MLAs are with Sharad Pawar. They are moved to a hotel in Mumbai.
Reports suggest that Congress and Shiv Sena were moving their MLAs to Jaipur to stop any poaching attempts.
> Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP move the Supreme Court seeking quashing of Governor Koshyari’s decision to swear-in Fadnavis as the chief minister. The ‘Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA)’ as the coalition is now called, has also sought immediate floor test.
Ajit Pawar was sacked as the NCP Legislative Party leader last evening. This would mean that he loses the power to issue a whip to NCP MLAs.
This came in hours after he joined hands with the BJP in what is being termed a political coup, and took oath as deputy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Ajit Pawar's actions defied the party's policies, said a resolution passed at the legislature wing's meeting in Mumbai, and attended by party supremo Sharad Pawar. State NCP chief Jayant Patil will have all the constitutional rights till the next legislature party leader is elected. (PTI)
A bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna will hear the plea at 11.30 am.
The Supreme Court of India (SC) will hear Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress’ petition today.
They are seeking quashing of the Maharashtra Governor Koshyari's decision to swear-in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister. They are also demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse trading".
