Maharashtra News LIVE: SC to hear Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP’s plea today

Ajit Pawar sacked as NCP Legislative Party leader, loses whip power

Ajit Pawar was sacked as the NCP Legislative Party leader last evening. This would mean that he loses the power to issue a whip to NCP MLAs.

This came in hours after he joined hands with the BJP in what is being termed a political coup, and took oath as deputy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Ajit Pawar's actions defied the party's policies, said a resolution passed at the legislature wing's meeting in Mumbai, and attended by party supremo Sharad Pawar. State NCP chief Jayant Patil will have all the constitutional rights till the next legislature party leader is elected. (PTI)