Maharashtra: NCP to protest against water scarcity, fuel price rise, load-shedding

The Nationalist Congress Party will hold rallies in Maharashtra from Monday to protest against water scarcity, rising fuel prices and load-shedding, state unit chief Jayant Patil said.

The party plans to stop vehicles of ministers on official visits as the state government is not addressing the issues of the common man, Patil said on Sunday.

The rallies would start from public places and would end with party functionaries submitting memorandums of grievances to revenue officials at tehsil and district levels, the NCP leader said.

"The rallies will be held in several parts of the state to mobilise the people against the ruling government. We will also stop the vehicles of ministers on official visits because this government is not addressing the issues of the common man," Patil said.

"There is no limit to fuel prices, which have continued to escalate. The power supply in rural parts of the state is not regular and highly insufficient," Patil said.

He alleged that the government's faulty policies had led to water scarcity in Maharashtra which had annoyed people.

"The people are annoyed with the government but no one is listening to their grievances," he claimed.