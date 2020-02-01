App
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra: MVA govt to seek legal opinion on bringing Muslim quota back

In June 2014, a few months before the assembly election, the then Congress-NCP dispensation had approved five per cent reservation for Muslims in government service and education

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra will seek legal opinion on bringing back five per cent reservation for Muslims in the state, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said on February 1.

He said that ensuring quota for Muslims is part of the common minimum programme the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi's constituents- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress- had worked out before forming the government last year.

"We will seek legal opinion on bringing back quota for Muslims. No decision has been taken in this regard yet, but steps will definitely be taken," Malik said.

In June 2014, a few months before the assembly election, the then Congress-NCP dispensation had approved five per cent reservation for Muslims in government service and education, and also issued an ordinance to that effect.

"The BJP-led government was formed in the state in October that year and the ordinance lapsed," Malik said.

He added that the Bombay High Court had, however, given a green signal for giving quota to Muslims in education.

But the previous Devendra Fadnavis government did not take any decision on that, he alleged.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 09:05 pm

tags #Maharashtra

