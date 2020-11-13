Maharashtra MLA Ratnakar Gutte’s son arrested in Rs 520 crore fake invoice scam

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Mumbai Zone, on November 13, arrested Sunil Gutte, son of sitting MLA Ratnakar Gutte, for his involvement in the Rs 520 crore fake invoice scam.

Vijendra Ranka, the business associate of Sunil Gutte, who is the Managing Director of Sunil Hi-tech, has also been arrested for availing input tax credit (ITC) worth crores fraudulently. Both of them have been booked under Section 69 (1) of the Central Goods and Services Act, 2017, and have been remanded to judicial custody.

According to a report by LiveMint, Sunil Hi-Tech has been misusing the country’s tax system to get input tax credits by showing fake invoices without making any actual transaction.

Further investigation into the tax fraud case has revealed that the company headed by the son of the sitting MLA had availed of tax credits worth Rs 304 crore fraudulently via multiple entities, while it passed on fraudulent tax credits worth Rs 216 crore using bogus invoices. The company had for long been inflating its turnover artificially to get higher credit limit from banks.

Notably, just a year ago, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had sent Sunil Hitech for liquidation as the company owes nearly Rs 2,300 crore to more than 1,000 creditors, reported the Indian Express. And in 2018, sugar baron Ratnakar Gutte’s other son Vijay Gutte had been arrested by the DGGI had for alleged GST fraud worth around Rs 34 crores. Vijay Gutte’s claim to fame is the film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’.

Earlier, the MLA’s own firm Gangakhed Sugar and Energy Private Limited (GSEPL) had come under the Enforcement Directorate’s scanner for allegedly defrauding a host of banks, namely, the Andhra bank, United Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of India and Syndicate Bank to the tune of about Rs 328 crores.

The two DGGI arrests were a part of the central agency’s drive to uncover tax frauds, especially those involving fake invoices. The Centre is also actively upscaling enforcement efforts by adding more security features to the GST system.

For instance, starting January 1, all businesses that clock sales worth Rs 100 crore will have to mandatorily produce e-invoices. Earlier, the figure was Rs 500 crore.