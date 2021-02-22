Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal tests positive for COVID-19

Chaggan Bhujbal | The former Deputy CM of Maharashtra was arrested in connection with a money laundering case. (Image: Twitter/@chaggancbhujbal)

Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bhujbal is the seventh minister to be infected by the novel coronavirus this month.

In a post on Twitter, Bhujbal said his health is fine.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those who came in my contact over the past two-three days should get themselves tested," he tweeted.

"My health is fine and there is no reason to worry. All citizens should take proper care in the backdrop of COVID-19. Should wear masks and use sanitisers regularly," the NCP leader added.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra ministers Anil Deshmukh, Rajendra Shingne, Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope, Satej Patil and Bachchu Kadu tested positive for the disease.

Last year, over 12 state ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, contracted the viral infection.

Of late, there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 6,971 new coronavirus cases, raising the state's infection tally to 21,00,884.

The state also reported 35 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the toll to 51,788, as per official data.