Unlock 4.0 | Maharashtra might soon permit dine-in at restaurants, reopening of gyms

Your wait to dine at your favourite restaurant in Mumbai may end soon. Sources in the Maharashtra cabinet told CNBC-TV18 that a group of key ministers in the state would meet around September 10 to discuss the next set of guidelines under Mission Begin Again 5.0.

Sources added that the group of ministers could discuss the proposal of allowing dine-in services at restaurants across the state.

Currently, only take away services are allowed at restaurants and the demand to start dine-in service has been long pending. The National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) has submitted a set of standard operating procedure (SOP) with the Maharashtra government covering issues pertaining to social distancing, reducing touch points, receiving and handling goods and general health sanctity of customers and employees at restaurants once dine-in services are allowed.

The restaurant industry is one of the worst-affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown and NRAI has predicted that over 40 percent of restaurants may not even open up once the lockdown is lifted.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Anurag Katriar, President of NRAI told CNBC-TV18 that with every passing month of the lockdown another 5 percent of restaurants may bite the dust and in that scenario any relief from the Maharashtra government in the next set of unlock guidelines will be seen as a big relief.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal had earlier said that they were already talking to restaurants and have asked restaurant associations to submit SOPs of their operations. Chahal also affirmed that the government was looking to allow restaurants to reopen.

Further, sources told CNBC-TV18 that the state government may discuss the proposal to allow gyms to reopen in the state. Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked owners of health clubs to draw a set of guidelines which they would follow to check the spread of coronavirus and ensure safety.

Thackeray also met a group of gym owners and told them to prepare a set of SOPs and hand it over to the government.

With certain relaxations expected to come under Mission Begin Again 5.0, the Maharashtra government is not keen on starting local trains or metro services.

Sources added that government may not allow schools to reopen anytime soon.