Maharashtra man arrested for posting "offensive" remarks against PM Modi, RSS

A man in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra was arrested for writing “offensive” posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s ideological parent RSS, The Indian Express has reported.

Baliraj Dhote, who reportedly runs ‘the self-respect movement’, was arrested from his house around 4 am on August 25 after the BJP’s IT Cell lodged a complaint against him.

The police have charged him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including Sections 354 1(iv) (sexual harassment) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (transmitting sexually explicit matter).

Dhote was produced before the court that sent him to magisterial custody.

Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Reddy told the newspaper, “We have arrested him under the above sections because he posted offensive and obscene content on both WhatsApp and Facebook. One of his posts had said that revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was represented by a Muslim lawyer while a Hindu lawyer linked to RSS had pleaded the case against him.”

Reddy alleged that Dhote had also posted content that showed PM Modi and Union minister Smriti Irani in a bad light. “These posts had created disquiet in the city and posed a threat to peace in the city,” he added.

When asked why was the man arrested at such an odd hour, Reddy said the BJP IT Cell had filed the complaint the previous day and it took the police some time to cross-examine the facts.