Maharashtra logs sharp rise in COVID-19 deaths at 86; daily case count rises to 33,914

The daily figure is a jump of 5,628 from 28,286 coronavirus cases registered a day ago. On Monday, the state had recorded 36 deaths linked to the infection.

PTI
January 25, 2022 / 10:34 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 33,914 new coronavirus cases, including 13 of the Omicron variant, and a sharp jump in deaths at 86, the state health department said.



The department said 30,500 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 71,20,436.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is 94.07 per cent.

Currently, 16,20,371 people are in home quarantine and another 3,358 in institutional quarantine, it said in a bulletin.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

“Today, 13 patients with the Omicron infection have been reported in the state. All these cases have been reported by B J Medical College (where swab samples were sent for genome sequencing),” it said.

Of these 13 Omicron cases, 12 were reported from from Pune city and one from its adjoining industrial township of Pimpri-Chinchwad.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Maharashtra #Omicron
first published: Jan 25, 2022 10:34 pm
