Maharashtra logs 892 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths; active tally at 14,526

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 892 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised the state's infection tally to 66,17,654, while the death of 16 patients took the toll to 1,40,388, the health department said.

A total of 1,063 patients recuperated and were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the overall recovery count to 64,59,108. With this, there are 14,526 active cases in the state at present.

As many as 65,716 people were tested across the state on Sunday. This took its cumulative test count to 6,32,40,769.

Mumbai city reported 252 new cases and three deaths, which pushed its tally to 7,58,467 and toll to 16,276.

Mumbai division, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite towns, reported 435 cases and four deaths on Sunday. The division's caseload now stands at 17,03,941 and fatality count at 35,608.

Pune division logged 244 cases, including 200 in Pune district alone, while Nashik division reported 141 new cases, including 91 in Ahmednagar district.

Kolhapur division recorded 29 cases, Latur division 21 cases, Aurangabad division 13 cases, Nagpur division six cases and Akola division three cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 66,17,654, death toll 1,40,388, recoveries 64,59,108, active 14,526, total test count 6,32,40,769.