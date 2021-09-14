Maharashtra logs 3,530 new coronavirus cases, 52 deaths, 3,685 recoveries

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,530 new coronavirus cases and 52 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,04,147 and the toll to 1,38,221, a health department official said.

The number of daily cases and fatalities witnessed a rise as compared to Monday, when the state had reported 2,740 COVID-19 cases and 27 fatalities.

The official said 3,685 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative recoveries to 63,12,706 and leaving Maharashtra with 49,671 active cases. The state has 2,96,176 people in home quarantine and another 1,875 in institutional quarantines, he said.

The official said Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.06 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests in the state climbed to 5,62,25,304 with 1,37,190 new tests, the lowest in recent weeks, conducted in the last 24 hours, he said.

As many as 10 districts - Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalna, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Washim, Wardha, Gondia and Gadchiroli (rural areas) and three municipal corporations - Malegaon, Chandrapur and Dhule (urban centres) did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases.

The official said Ahmednagar district reported the highest 870 new infections, followed by Mumbai district at 372, while Satara district recorded most deaths at 11 in the state in the last 24-hours.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest 1,255 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 1,016 in the Nashik region.

While the Mumbai region reported 724 new cases, the Kolhapur region recorded 342, Latur 143, Aurangabad 22, Nagpur 15 and the Akola region 13.

According to the official, among the 56 fresh fatalities, the highest 18 were reported from the Pune region, followed by 12 from the Mumbai region.

Significantly, Aurangabad and Akola regions did not report any fresh fatalities, while the Nashik region recorded 11 deaths, Kolhapur six, Latur four and the Nagpur region one.

The official said Mumbai witnessed 367 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, while Pune city reported 185 infections and four fatalities.

Among the 49,671 active cases in the state, Pune district has the highest at 13,101, he said. The official said among the 63,12,706 recovered patients across the state, Pune district accounts for the highest at 10,98,441.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,04,147; new cases 3,530; deaths 1,38,221; recoveries 63,12,706; active cases 49,671; total tests 5,62,25,304.