Maharashtra logs 3,187 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths, 3,253 recoveries

Maharashtra reported 3,187 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 49 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,47,793 and the toll to 1,39,011, a health department official said.

The official said with 3,253 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 63,68,530.

Maharashtra now has 36,675 active cases. On Tuesday, the state had reported 2,844 coronavirus cases and 60 deaths.

The state has 2,52,309 people in home quarantine and another 1,453 in institutional quarantine, according to the official.

He said Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.26 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,85,84,819, of which 1,55,015 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Ahmednagar district reported the highest 561 new infections in the state, he said.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 1,064 new COVID-19 cases, followed by the Pune region at 1,020.

The Nashik region reported 738 new cases, Kolhapur 220, Latur 84, Aurangabad 43, Akola 11 and the Nagpur region seven.

According to the official, among the 49 fresh fatalities, the highest 23 were reported from the Pune region, followed by nine from the Nashik region.

The Mumbai region reported eight deaths, Kolhapur six, Latur two and the Aurangabad region one. No fresh death was reported in Akola and Nagpur regions in the last 24 hours, he said.

The official said Mumbai registered 525 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, while Pune city reported 200 infections and three fatalities.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,47,793; new cases 3,187; death toll 1,39,011; recoveries 63,68,530; active cases 36,675; total tests 5,85,84,819.