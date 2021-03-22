Maharashtra logs 24,645 new coronavirus cases, 58 deaths

PTI

A day after Maharashtra reported highest single-day spike since the outbreak of COVID-19, the state on Monday saw a drop in daily count, recording 24,645 new cases.

While the caseload increased to 25,04,327, the state also reported 58 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 53,457.

On Sunday, the state had reported 30,535 cases, while on Saturday 27,126 infections were recorded. On March 18, the state had reported 25,833 cases. The earlier high was 24,896, recorded in September.

On Monday, 19,463 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered persons to 22,34,330. Among cities, Mumbai reported highest 3,262 fresh cases. The country's financial capital has till now recorded 3,65,937 cases and 11,596 deaths.

Out of the total 24,645 new cases reported in Maharashtra on Monday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which includes areas surrounding Mumbai too, accounted for 6,212 cases. The total number of cases reported in the MMR so far is 8,01,195 and death toll is 20,075. The Pune circle -- which covers Pune, Solapur and Satara districts reported 4,737 new cases and five new deaths during the day. In the Nagpur circle, a total of 4,231 fresh cases were reported.

The state's recovery rate is 89. 22 percent, while the fatality rate is 2.13 percent, the health department said.

Currently, 10,63,077 people are in home quarantine and 11,092 in institutional quarantine in the state.

The number of active cases in the state increased to 2,15,241 on Monday from 2,10,120 a day earlier.

With 1,05,830 new tests on Monday, the number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in the state increased to 1,84,62,030, the government said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 25,04,327; new cases 24,645; total deaths: 53,457; discharged 22,34,330; active cases: 2,15,241; people tested so far: 1,84,62,030.