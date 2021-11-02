Maharashtra logs 1,078 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths, 1,095 recoveries

PTI

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 1,078 fresh COVID-19 cases, a rise of 269 from a day ago, and 48 new fatalities, up from 10 the previous day, the health department said.

With these additions, the statewide coronavirus tally rose to 66,12,965, while the death toll increased to 1,40,274, a department official said.

More than a dozen districts/municipal corporations did not record any fresh COVID-19 case.

On Monday, the state had reported 809 COVID-19 cases, the lowest additions in a day after May 2, 2020, and ten fatalities.

A total of 1,095 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,53,581 and leaving the state with 15,552 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.59 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The cumulative number of tests conducted so far in Maharashtra rose to 6,28,43,792 on Tuesday with 91,105 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the department said. Seventeen civic bodies in the state did not report any new death in their jurisdiction.

Fourteen districts/municipal corporations did not record any fresh COVID-19 case.

Of the 48 deaths, Pune district recorded 11, followed by eight fatalities in Ahmednagar and seven in Palghar, it said. Mumbai district reported the highest 225 new infections, followed by 128 in Ahmednagar and 123 in Pune.

Among the eight regions in Maharashtra (each consisting of a set of districts), the Mumbai region reported the highest 434 fresh cases, followed by 326 in the Pune region.

At 17, the Thane region reported the highest number of fatalities, followed by Pune (16), the department said. The Aurangabad region did not record any death, it added.

Among the 15,552 active patients in Maharashtra, Mumbai district has the highest at 4,250, the health department said. Among the 64,53,581 recovered patients in Maharashtra, the highest number - 11,31,992 - was from the Pune district.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,12,956, new cases 1,078, total deaths 1,40,274, fresh deaths: 48, total recoveries 64,52,486, active cases 15,552, total tests conducted 6,28,43,792.