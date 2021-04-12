Maharashtra lockdown update: Decision likely after April 14 Cabinet meet, says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

India's coronavirus epicentre Maharashtra went into a state-wide weekend lockdown on April 10 as the country battled exploding infection numbers and shortages of vaccines, drugs and hospital beds. (Image: AFP)

Maharashtra has ruled out imposing lockdown till April 14. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on April 11 said that a decision regarding imposition of a lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken after the state Cabinet meeting on April 14.

Tope said made the statement after attending a virtual meeting of the state's COVID-19 task force chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss measures to curb the second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra on April 11 reported its highest single-day rise of 63,294 new COVID-19 cases. While the state's overall tally increased to 34.07 lakh, the death toll touched 57,987.

Tope said that the prevailing situation in Maharashtra necessitates a lockdown. "Duration of the lockdown and how to handle its economic fallout was discussed during today's meeting. The task force is of the view that the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state is such that a lockdown is required," the minister said.

Meanwhile, CM Thackeray discussed setting up oxygen generation plants, upgrading the number of beds and other medical facilities, besides availability of Remdesivir injections in a meeting held with members of the state COVID-19 task force.

"Unnecessarily negligent people are putting the lives of others to risk. There is a need to break the virus chain by imposing a lockdown. A standard operating procedure (SoP) will be prepared after consultations," he said.

Thackeray stressed that strict restrictions are needed for some time in the state.

The meeting also discussed how to stop the "irrational use" of the Remdesivir drug, which is in high demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The state has been facing a shortage of anti-viral drug amid a surge in cases. To tackle the shortage, the state government has decided to set up district-level control rooms to ensure smooth supply of Remdesivir injections and prevent hoarding and black-marketing of the drug.

Maharashtra's health services commissioner Ramaswami N, in a letter dated April 9, had written to all district collectors to set up control rooms to streamline the supply of the key anti-viral drug.

The government has asked authorities to cap the price of Remdesivir between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,400 per vial and urged about a dozen pharmaceutical companies manufacturing the drug to ramp up its production and lower its MRP.