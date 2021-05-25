MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Maharashtra lockdown to be extended? State Cabinet to take call soon

The ‘reopening’ process in Maharashtra is likely to happen in four phases.

Moneycontrol News
May 25, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra government is mulling extension of the lockdown by another week. The lockdown in the western state was slated to end on June 1.

The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government is undecided over when it should start easing restrictions – on June 1 or June 7. A decision in this regard is likely to be taken in the state Cabinet meeting on May 26, news reports suggest.

The state, worst-affected by the pandemic in India, had imposed lockdown-like restrictions in early April to curb the further spread of COVID-19. Imposition of those restrictions was subsequently extended multiple times.

The ‘reopening’ process is likely to happen in four phases. The first phase will see reopening of shops selling non-essential products and services in a staggered manner.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed for now. Mumbai’s suburban local train services will resume for general public only in the last phase of reopening.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show
Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Maharashtra
first published: May 25, 2021 10:09 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.