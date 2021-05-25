Maharashtra lockdown to be extended? State Cabinet to take call soon

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra government is mulling extension of the lockdown by another week. The lockdown in the western state was slated to end on June 1.

The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government is undecided over when it should start easing restrictions – on June 1 or June 7. A decision in this regard is likely to be taken in the state Cabinet meeting on May 26, news reports suggest.

The state, worst-affected by the pandemic in India, had imposed lockdown-like restrictions in early April to curb the further spread of COVID-19. Imposition of those restrictions was subsequently extended multiple times.

The ‘reopening’ process is likely to happen in four phases. The first phase will see reopening of shops selling non-essential products and services in a staggered manner.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed for now. Mumbai’s suburban local train services will resume for general public only in the last phase of reopening.