Maharashtra: Lockdown on the cards? Here's what authorities are saying

Representative image

In view of the unabated rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked officials to prepare a lockdown plan which will have a minimum impact on the economy.

According to the press release issued by the CM's office, during a meeting with Thackeray, the state's COVID-19 task force recommended that the government implement measures like a stricter lockdown to stem the rise in coronavirus positive cases.

Track this blog for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

During the meeting, the principal secretary to the state health department Dr

Pradeep Vyas predicted a "tremendous stress" on the availability of beds, oxygen supply, and ventilators, which could fall short if the cases continue to go up.

According to a report in Indian Express, a complete lockdown is unlikely now. Local trains will continue to run and economic activities will have minimal impact, but restaurants, malls, public places, private offices, and pubs will have to adhere to strict protocols to reduce overcrowding, the report said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Vinita Singhal, secretary of the labour department said that activities in construction, factories, and essential services will continue as usual. "But traveling in buses and trains will be staggered to minimise contact. Private offices will be expected to work with minimal staff and stagger work timings,” she said, as per the report.

The state government has already imposed a night curfew and announced a complete ban on holding of all types of gatherings, including political and religious in the state.

The government also ordered that restaurants, gardens and malls will remain shut between 8 pm to 7 am beginning Saturday night. People will also not be allowed to visit beaches from 8 pm to 7 am, an official order said.

Read | Spike in COVID-19 cases: BMC issues rules for hospital bed allotment, asks ward offices to take charge

Some state leaders have, however, expressed concerns about the government's decision to enforce lockdown.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that a complete lockdown will "devastate" the economy of Maharashtra. Raut said that he had asked Thackeray to impose targeted restrictions rather than issuing complete stay-at-home orders.

State BJP President Chandrakant Patil also said that lockdown is not a solution for the rise in cases of coronavirus. Patil said not only BJP, but all traders and workers from unorganised sectors will oppose the lockdown.

Maharashtra has seen a huge rise in coronavirus positive cases over the last week. A day after reporting the highest one-day rise of 40,414 coronavirus positive cases, Maharashtra on March 29 added 31,643 fresh infections, taking the overall tally to 27,45,518, the state health department said.

With 102 fatalities, the death toll in the state went up to 54,283. The state is now left with 3,36,584 active cases.