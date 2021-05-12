Maharashtra lockdown likely to be extended till May 31: State task force sources
The Maharashtra cabinet is scheduled to meet today. After that, a final call on the extension will be taken.
May 12, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
Maharashtra lockdown likely to be extended till May 31
Maharashtra lockdown is likely to be extended till May 31, according to Maharashtra task force sources. It also said that the final call on the extension would be taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, CNN-News18 reported.
Maharashtra task force sources recommended that the lockdown would be extended till May 31 but essential services would continue as usual.
The Maharashtra cabinet is scheduled to meet today. After that, a final call on the extension will be taken. As daily COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra have seen a dip, the task force said it was not upto the desired mark.
Despite a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has hinted that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government will likely extend the lockdown in the state till May 31.
Tope said that the situation is currently under control in the state but warned that it can go "out of hand again" if the restrictions are lifted. He, however, said that the Maharashtra government is now better prepared to tackle a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state government first imposed the lockdown on April 22, which was later extended till May 15 amid fears over the third wave of the pandemic.
While Tope has hinted at extending the lockdown, Maharashtra has been witnessing a decline in its daily cases. On Sunday, the state reported 48,401 fresh cases and 572 fatalities that pushed its caseload and toll to 51.01 lakh and 75,849 respectively.