Maharashtra lockdown likely to be extended till May 31: State task force sources

Maharashtra lockdown likely to be extended till May 31

Maharashtra lockdown is likely to be extended till May 31, according to Maharashtra task force sources. It also said that the final call on the extension would be taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, CNN-News18 reported.

Maharashtra task force sources recommended that the lockdown would be extended till May 31 but essential services would continue as usual.

The Maharashtra cabinet is scheduled to meet today. After that, a final call on the extension will be taken. As daily COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra have seen a dip, the task force said it was not upto the desired mark.

Despite a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has hinted that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government will likely extend the lockdown in the state till May 31.

Tope said that the situation is currently under control in the state but warned that it can go "out of hand again" if the restrictions are lifted. He, however, said that the Maharashtra government is now better prepared to tackle a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show



Maharashtra lockdown likely to be extended: Maharashtra task force sources@Herman_Gomes shares more details with @ridhimb pic.twitter.com/NpcGXxE8jV

— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 12, 2021

The state government first imposed the lockdown on April 22, which was later extended till May 15 amid fears over the third wave of the pandemic.

While Tope has hinted at extending the lockdown, Maharashtra has been witnessing a decline in its daily cases. On Sunday, the state reported 48,401 fresh cases and 572 fatalities that pushed its caseload and toll to 51.01 lakh and 75,849 respectively.