Maharashtra lockdown extended until June 15 with some relaxations: Check what's allowed, what's not

The lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended despite the dwindling positivity rate (Image: AP)

The Maharashtra government, while extending the COVID-19 lockdown till June 15, allowed partial relaxations in districts with a positivity rate of 10 percent or less, and less than 40 percent occupancy of oxygen beds.

An official order issued by the state government, shortly after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's address to the state, specified that the curbs would be gradually lifted based on the COVID-19 situation in the respective districts.

Also Read | Even if there's a third wave, economy will continue to move: Thackeray

In districts with less than 10 percent positivity rate and less than 40 percent occupancy of oxygen beds, the following relaxations will come into effect:

- Essential shops to be allowed to operate from 7 am to 2 pm. As per the curbs so far, the essential shops - which include meat, poultry, milk and grocery stores - were required to be closed at 11 am.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

- E-commerce delivery of non-essential items will be allowed in all such districts.

- Restrictions on public movement will come into effect after 3 pm. However, the movement will be allowed beyond 3 pm as well for medical and other emergencies.

- Opening of non-essential shops - stand-alone shops and those not based in shopping malls - to be decided by the local authority. If allowed, the non-essential shops cannot remain open on weekends, the order stated.

- Government offices involved in non-COVID-19-work can also reopen in such districts with 25 percent staff-strength, as per the guidelines.

- Restaurants would continue to operate only for home delivery purpose.

- Agriculture sector-related shops can remain open till 2 pm on weekdays, the order said.

In districts where the positivity rate is over 20 percent and occupancy of oxygen beds is more than 75 percent, the norms would be tightened as follows:

- District borders of such districts to be sealed.

- No influx or outflow of people into and from the district would be allowed.

- The movement of individuals would be permitted only in case of death in the family, on medical grounds, and performing duty related to emergency, and essential services.

- The non-essential shops would remain shut. The essential shops would be allowed to remain open only between 7 am and 11 am.

- None of the relaxations announced in the districts with 10 percent or less positivity rate would apply in districts where the test positivity rate is higher.

The lockdown-like curbs were imposed in Maharashtra since mid-April. The Thackeray government has decided to extend the same, despite the state's cumulative positivity rate climbing down to 8.3 percent.

As per the last update issued by the health department on May 30, Maharashtra recorded its lowest per-day count of infections in over two months. The state registered 18,600 cases, lowest since March 17. The corresponding period also witnessed 402 deaths due to the contagious disease. The overall death count has crossed 96,000, whereas the total tally of infections has breached the 57-lakh mark.