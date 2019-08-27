App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 09:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra: Loans to be waived off on crops damaged in rains

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil on August 27 said loans taken by farmers on all crops damaged due to heavy rainfall in parts of the state will be waived off.

Earlier, the government had decided only loans taken by farmers during Kharif 2019 season would be written off in the wake of the floods in western Maharashtra, Konkan and other parts.

"Instead of the crop loans taken during Kharif 2019 season, loans taken on all crops damaged by extremely heavy rainfall will be waived off," Patil said in a statement.

He said three times compensation was being given to farmers who had not taken loans, but their crops were damaged in floods.

He also said free food grain will be provided to the people from the affected areas for four months.

The statement added that the government will help build shelters for agrarian workers, and take a decision on measures for their employment.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 09:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

