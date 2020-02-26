App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 09:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra loan waiver to cost Rs 20,000cr to exchequer: Official

The Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Yojana has received a list of 34 lakh potential beneficiaries wherein outstanding crop loan up to Rs 2 lakh is gong to be waived.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

The crop loan waiver scheme announced by the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra is likely to cost the state exchequer Rs 20,000 crore, said an official on Wednesday.

The Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Yojana has received a list of 34 lakh potential beneficiaries wherein outstanding crop loan up to Rs 2 lakh is gong to be waived.

The official, speaking to PTI on condition of anonymity, said, Though the first list of potential beneficiaries has swelled up to 34 lakh farmers, there are several filters which will bring down the actual number of beneficiaries.

Close

The state has already sought Rs 15,000 crore (for implementation of the scheme) under supplementary demands and another Rs 10,000 crore from the contingency fund."

related news

"The state seems to have sought additional funds, but actual amount would not cross Rs 20,000 crore, he said.

Asked about reasons behind potential reduction in actual number of beneficiaries, he said, There are some guidelines such as persons (farmers) having monthly income of more than 25,000 will be excluded from the list.

"The families of government and semi-government employees, public representatives will also be excluded from the list.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.