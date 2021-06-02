Maharashtra Launches “Covid-Free Village” Contest, Highest Award Rs 50 Lakh

Representational image (Source: Reuters)

Maharashtra on June 2 announced a contest for villages with an aim to encourage steps to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the rural areas of the state.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently lauded efforts by some villages to stem the spread of the viral infection and announced the “My Village Corona Free” initiative.

The “Covid-free village” contest is part of the initiative announced by the Chief Minister, state Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif said in a statement.

Three village panchayats will be awarded for doing good work in COVID-19 management in each revenue division.

The first prize will be Rs 50 lakh, second Rs 25 lakh, and third Rs 15 lakh, the minister said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

There are six revenue divisions in the state which means there will be 18 prizes in all. The total prize money is Rs 5.4 crore, he said.

The villages which win the contest will also get an additional amount equivalent to the prize money as encouragement, and it will be utilised for developmental works in those villages, the minister said.

The participating villages will be judged on 22 criteria, he said, adding that a committee will be set up to judge the villages.

Uddhav Thackeray in a virtual address on Sunday lauded Ruturaj Deshmukh (21), Maharashtra's youngest sarpanch, and his task force for ensuring their Ghatne village in Solapur district has no coronavirus cases.

On June 1, Maharashtra recorded 14,123 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 57,61,015, while 477 fresh deaths and another 377 deaths previously unreported pushed the fatality count to 96,198, official data showed.