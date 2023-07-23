Maharashtra landslide: Search and rescue operation resumes; 81 people untraced

The landslide at the tribal village, situated on a hill slope under Khalapur tehsil that is located around 80 km from Mumbai, occurred on July 19 night.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies resumed the search and rescue operation for the fourth day on July 23 at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district where a massive landslide led to the death of at least 27 people, officials said.

According to an NDRF official, no body was recovered so far after the search and rescue operation resumed in the morning. The death toll in the landslide mounted to 27 on July 22, while 81 persons are yet to be traced, officials earlier said.

The landslide at the tribal village, situated on a hill slope under Khalapur tehsil that is located around 80 km from Mumbai, occurred on July 19 night. At least 17 of 48 houses in the village were fully or partially buried under the landslide debris, officials said.

The search and rescue operation was called off on July 22 night due to bad light and inclement weather and resumed on July 23 morning. The rescue operation is being carried out manually as earth movers and excavators could not be easily moved to the village in the absence of a pucca road.

Of the 27 bodies recovered so far, 12 are women, 10 men and four children, while one person is unidentified, officials said. Nine members of a family had perished in the disaster, they said.

On July 22, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met residents of Irshalwadi. He said people living in landslide-prone areas in Maharashtra should be moved to safer locations. "Not just Irshalwadi. All such localities should be rehabilitated in nearby villages or areas," he said.

The former chief minister said he had planned a scheme to rehabilitate villages residing in landslide-prone areas to safer places.