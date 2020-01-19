Maharashtra, Karnataka CMs & Sharad Pawar should meet over Belgaum dispute: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on January 19 said the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka, along with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar should meet to resolve demands of Marathi-speaking people of Belgaum and nearby areas. He also said that both the states should accept the decision of the Supreme Court, where a case over the issue is pending for many years.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last month appointed ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Eknath Shinde as coordinators to oversee his government's efforts to expedite the case related to the boundary dispute with Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday in Belgaum, located around 490 km from here, Raut said, "The three leaders need to meet to resolve demands of Marathi-speaking people of Belgaum and nearby areas (in Karnakata)."

He also said that the dispute was being heard by the Supreme Court for the 14 years, and both the states should accept the apex court's verdict.

On Friday, Maharashtra minister of state Rajendra Patil Yadravkar, who is the MLA from Shirol in Kolhapur, went to Belgaum to pay tributes to martyrs of the movement for the merger of Marathi-speaking villages there into Maharashtra.