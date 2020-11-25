Maharashtra junior college admissions 2020: Round 2 to begin on November 26

Offering a much-needed relief to 300,000 students, the Maharashtra government has released guidelines for the second round of admissions into the junior colleges (Class XI) for students in the state. This process was stalled after a Supreme Court stay on Maratha reservations.

The notification said the vacancy list for the junior college seats will be released at 10 am on November 26. Here, students who had opted for socially and economically backward classes (SEBC) category to seek Maratha reservation will have to select any other category (such as general) to seek admission.

Students have time from 5 pm on November 26 till 11:55 pm on December 1 to submit their admissions forms online. The list with college allocation will be released on December 5 at 11am.

Also Read: Here's why junior college admissions are delayed in Maharashtra

The government notification has clarified that students who did not take admission in round one after getting first preference or whose admission was rejected will not be able to take part in the second round.

The admission process for those chosen in the second round will take place online between December 5 and 9. By 8 pm on December 9, the list of admitted students will be displayed on the government website.

After this, the third admission vacancy list will be displayed at 10 am on December 10.

After the Maharashtra SSC Board Examination results were announced on July 29, the process of admitting students into junior colleges across the state started on August 30.

However, before the final list of students to be admitted into various colleges could be announced, a stay order on a case pertaining to socially and economically backward castes (SEBC) till further notice from the Supreme Court (SC), led to the stalling of First Year Junior College (FYJC or equivalent to Class XI) admission of close to 300,000 students across Maharashtra.