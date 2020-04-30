App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra issues orders to facilitate return of stranded people

In a video message, Deshmukh said those who wish to return to their native places need to submit forms to district collectors furnishing details such as their names, cell phone numbers and the state, district and taluka where they are stranded.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government has issued orders to facilitate return of stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists to their respective native states and appointed district collectors as nodal officers for the purpose, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday.



The stranded person will also have to give the district collectors information on whether he/she is alone or with family or with a group, has his/her own vehicle or not.

The permissions will be given through the DCs and only then you can return to your states, Deshmukh said.

Earlier in the day, the government issued a notification designating all the district collectors (DCs) as the nodal authority for the movement of stranded people into or outside the state and also within the state.

The nodal authorities shall register the names of the people stranded within their districts and submit the detailed list to the collectors of the districts, where they desire to travel.

The group of stranded persons will have to carry the copy of the letter given by the nodal authority, according to the notification.

For the inter-state movement, the sending and receiving states and union territories shall consult each other and mutually agree to their movement by road and its schedule, it said.

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 08:30 pm

