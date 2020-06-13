App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 10:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra: Industries demand COVID-19 care centre at Waluj

Representatives of industries met Guardian Minister of Aurangabad and state Industries Minister Subhash Desai and state minister Aditi Tatkare here on Friday to put forth their demand.

Industries in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district have urged the state government to set up a dedicated COVID-19 care facility at Waluj industrial area, in light of the pandemic, an official said on Saturday.

Representatives of industries met Guardian Minister of Aurangabad and state Industries Minister Subhash Desai and state minister Aditi Tatkare here on Friday to put forth their demand.

Waluj is home to several large and small-scale industrial units and also has a residential zone.

"The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation has set up a COVID-19 facility in Chikalthana industrial area. A similar facility is needed at Waluj as well to ensure timely treatment to locals in the area," said Abhay Hanchanal, president of Marathwada Association of Small-Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA).

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 09:41 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

