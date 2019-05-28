App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 declared; check scores on mahresult.nic.in

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019 (Class 12 Board Result) has been declared on mahresult.nic.in.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 (Class 12 Board Result) will be declared today at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 (Class 12 Board Result) will be declared today at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in.
Whatsapp

The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) has declared Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 for Class 12 today at 1 pm.

The Maharashtra Board conducted a press conference a while back announcing statistics for the HSC Result 2019.

Here are the stats for the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019:

Pass percentage:

related news

Total Candidates - 14,21,936
Passing  % - 85.88%
Girls - 90.25%

Boys - 82.40%

This is slightly lower than last year.

Stream-wise pass percentage

Science - 92.04%
Arts - 76.28 %

Commerce - 88.28%

The MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019 have been put up on official results website mahresult.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com or Maha board result partner website examresults.net.

Results have been declared for all three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce. About 15 lakhs students appeared for HSC 12th exams in the state.

Also read: HSC Result 2019 Maharashtra to be out: How to beat stress

How to check Maharashtra board HSC Result 2019:

- Log on to the Maharashtra Result web portal

- Click on the Maharashtra HSC Result March 2019 tab

- Enter your roll number and mother's name and click submit

- Take a printout for future reference

- You can also get your result Maharashtra 12th Result via SMS. Type MHHSC space (your seat number) and send it to 57766.

Also Read: 5 things to know about MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019

Maharashtra HSC exams 2019 were held between February 21 and March 20 this year.

There are a total of nine divisions in Maharashtra -- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan -- as per examresults.net.

Last year, the results were announced on May 30.

The Maharashtra SSC Result (Class 10 Results 2019) will also be announced next week. The likely dates are between June 3-8.

Track Maharashtra HSC Board Class 12 Results Live here
First Published on May 28, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

Here's why Disha Patani may never work with Salman Khan again!

Randeep Hooda's grandmother passes away, the actor pens endearing post

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Deepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evid ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

WATCH | Australia are Definitely Pre-tournament Favourites: Malinga

‘Costly, Destructive’: Experts Say Karnataka’s Mekedatu Dam Will ...

'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Live Updates: Board Announces 12th Results ...

WATCH | We Have Not Taken Warm-up Games Lightly: Khawaja

WHO Recognizes 'Burn-out' as Medical Condition, But Do You Know What i ...

Siddhant Chaturvedi Spills Beans on Dubbing for Chris Hemsworth in Men ...

Rajinikanth’s Advice for Rahul Gandhi After ‘Firm Decision’ to S ...

Kartarpur Corridor Hits Roadblock as Consensus on Building Bridge Over ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Centre moves Supreme Court, bats for arrest powers under the CGST Act

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty trades around 11,900, Sensex trades lower ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation shares touch record-high after stell ...

Edelweiss Securities remains positive on Zee Entertainment after Q4 ea ...

Narendra Modi's Varanasi speech rebuffed 'liberals' who consider cultu ...

Amid thawing India-Pakistan tensions after election results, neighbour ...

Schoolgirl killed, 17 injured in mass stabbing in Japan's Kawasaki; at ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno series India launch LIVE updates: Reno 10X Zoom Edition feat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.