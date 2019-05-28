Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE Class 12th results out on May 28 at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 (MSBSHSE 12th Results or HSC Class 12 board Result 2019) will be released by the Maharashtra Board on its official website mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm on May 28.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 (Maharashtra Class 12th results 2019) will be announced at 1 pm on May 28. The official results partner examresults.net confirmed the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 date.

Exams for 12th HSC 2019 or the Maharashtra HSC examinations were held between February 21 to March 20.

Around 1.5 million children are expected to have taken the exam.

MSBSHSE 12th Results will be released by the Maharashtra Board on its official website mahresult.nic.in or results.maharashtraeducation.com. Students can also keep an eye out on the private result portal examresults.net for the HSC 12th Board results.

Here is how candidates can check their Maharashtra HSC Results 2019:

> Login to Maharashtra results web portal at mahresult.nic.in

> Click on the Maharashtra HSC Result March 2019 tab

> Enter your roll number and mother's name

> Click on Submit

> Take a print out and save for future reference

Last year, the Maharashtra HSC results were announced on June 8.

As per examresults.net, there are a total of nine divisions in Maharashtra -- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan -- for which results will be announced on May 28.

The Maharashtra SSC Result (Class 10 Results 2019) will also be announced next week. The likely dates are between June 3-8.