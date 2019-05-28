App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE Class 12th results out on May 28 at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 (MSBSHSE 12th Results or HSC Class 12 board Result 2019) will declared at mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm on May 28.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 (MSBSHSE 12th Results or HSC Class 12 board Result 2019) will be released by the Maharashtra Board on its official website mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm on May 28.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 (MSBSHSE 12th Results or HSC Class 12 board Result 2019) will be released by the Maharashtra Board on its official website mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm on May 28.
Whatsapp

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 (Maharashtra Class 12th results 2019) will be announced at 1 pm on May 28. The official results partner examresults.net confirmed the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 date.

Exams for 12th HSC 2019 or the Maharashtra HSC examinations were held between February 21 to March 20.

Around 1.5 million children are expected to have taken the exam.

Also read: HSC Result 2019 Maharashtra to be out: How to beat stress

related news

MSBSHSE 12th Results will be released by the Maharashtra Board on its official website mahresult.nic.in or results.maharashtraeducation.com. Students can also keep an eye out on the private result portal examresults.net for the HSC 12th Board results.

Here is how candidates can check their Maharashtra HSC Results 2019:

> Login to Maharashtra results web portal at mahresult.nic.in

> Click on the Maharashtra HSC Result March 2019 tab

> Enter your roll number and mother's name

> Click on Submit

> Take a print out and save for future reference

Last year, the Maharashtra HSC results were announced on June 8.

As per examresults.net, there are a total of nine divisions in Maharashtra -- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan -- for which results will be announced on May 28.

The Maharashtra SSC Result (Class 10 Results 2019) will also be announced next week. The likely dates are between June 3-8.

Track Maharashtra HSC Board Class 12 Results Live here
First Published on May 27, 2019 04:05 pm

tags #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

Here's why Disha Patani may never work with Salman Khan again!

Randeep Hooda's grandmother passes away, the actor pens endearing post

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Deepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evid ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

DRDO Recruitment 2019: DRDO Announces Recruitment for Technicians at d ...

#JCBKiKhudayi Memes Take Over Social Media: Want to Know More About JC ...

Two Cops Arrested as Video of 5 Faridabad Policeman Belting a Woman Go ...

Lalu Yadav Advises Rahul Gandhi Against Resigning as Congress Chief, C ...

WATCH | Australia are Definitely Pre-tournament Favourites: Malinga

Amid Opposition From TN, Experts Say Karnataka’s Mekedatu Dam Would ...

'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Live Updates: Board Announces 12th Results ...

WATCH | We Have Not Taken Warm-up Games Lightly: Khawaja

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Centre moves Supreme Court, bats for arrest powers under the CGST Act

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty trades around 11,900, Sensex trades lower ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Reliance Capital surges on debt reduction plans

Edelweiss Securities remains positive on Zee Entertainment after Q4 ea ...

Amit Shah, Narendra Modi have chance to convert BJP's fledgling footpr ...

Amid thawing India-Pakistan tensions after election results, neighbour ...

Schoolgirl killed, 17 injured in mass stabbing in Japan's Kawasaki; at ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno series India launch LIVE updates: Reno 10X Zoom Edition feat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.