you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 06:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 out today at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 (Class 12 Board Result) will be declared today at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 (Class 12 Board Result) will be declared today at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 (Class 12 Board Result) will be declared today at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in.
The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will declare Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 for Class 12th today at 1 pm.

The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 will be put up on official results website mahresult.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com or Maharashtra board's partner website examresults.net.

Results will be declared for all three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce. About 15 lakhs students appeared for HSC 12th exams in the state.

How to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2019:

- Log on to the Maharashtra Result web portal

- Click on the Maharashtra HSC Result March 2019 tab

- Enter your roll number and mother's name and click submit

- Take a printout for future reference

Maharashtra HSC exams were held between February 21 and March 20 this year.

There are a total of nine divisions in Maharashtra -- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan -- as per examresults.net.

Last year, the results were announced on May 30.

The Maharashtra SSC Result (Class 10 Results 2019) will also be announced next week. The likely dates are between June 3-8.
First Published on May 28, 2019 06:15 am

