Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 out today at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 (Class 12 Board Result) will be declared today at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in.
The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) will declare Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 for Class 12th today at 1 pm.
The Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 will be put up on official results website mahresult.nic.in, results.maharashtraeducation.com or Maharashtra board's partner website examresults.net.
Results will be declared for all three streams: Arts, Science and Commerce. About 15 lakhs students appeared for HSC 12th exams in the state.
How to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2019:
- Log on to the Maharashtra Result web portal
- Click on the Maharashtra HSC Result March 2019 tab
- Enter your roll number and mother's name and click submit
- Take a printout for future reference
Maharashtra HSC exams were held between February 21 and March 20 this year.
There are a total of nine divisions in Maharashtra -- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan -- as per examresults.net.
Last year, the results were announced on May 30.The Maharashtra SSC Result (Class 10 Results 2019) will also be announced next week. The likely dates are between June 3-8.