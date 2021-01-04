Maharashtra HSC exams likely after April 15, SSC after May 1, hints State education minister

Maharashtra board exams are likely to begin after April 15 for Class 12 (HSC) and after May 1 for Class 10 (SSC) students, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on January 4.



We are considering holding HSC exams after April 15 and SSC exams after May 1. State is consulting health officials on the possibility of reopening schools for standard 5th to 8th. A decision will soon be taken.

— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 3, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Gaikwad said, “We are considering holding HSC exams after April 15 and SSC exams after May 1.” Adding that the state government is consulting health officials on the possibility of reopening schools for Class 5 to 8 and decisions on the same will be taken soon.

Usually every year, the exams for HSC or Class 12 begin in February, while those for SSC or Class 10 commence in March. But this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the education department has decided to push the exams to April and May.