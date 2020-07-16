App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 04:45 PM IST

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh warns of plasma fraud in state

Plasma therapy, used to treat critical patients, has seen relative success in Indian hospitals, but scarcity has left those in need vulnerable to frauds

Coronavirus plasma therapy (Representative image)
Coronavirus plasma therapy (Representative image)

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh warned of plasma donation frauds in the state, and said authorities have received several reports in relation to the matter.

Deshmukh said many in need had paid 'hefty amounts', adding: “Plasma therapy is proving beneficial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. However, people have reported frauds related to this. Beware of such frauds,” NDTV quoted him as saying.

Delhi and Maharashtra, which have among the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, are extensively using plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 affected patients. To this end, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also inaugurated a coronavirus dedicated plasma bank in the capital city.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Following success of plasma therapy in Delhi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in June announced plasma trails in the western state under ‘Project Platina’ – the world’s largest such trial aimed at creating a database for treatment of the novel coronavirus.

There is no specific drug, medication or vaccine for COVID-19 yet. Hundreds of trails however are on worldwide, with several in human trail stage as well.

Plasma therapy, used to treat critical patients, has seen relative success in Indian hospitals, but donations are few and far in between. The scarcity has left those in need vulnerable to frauds.

Potential donors are contacting family member of patients with offers of plasma for 'lakhs of rupees' through the dark web and other illegal channels, said Cyber expert and advocate Dr Prashant Mali told NDTV.

Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 968,876 cases, which includes 24,915 deaths. India's COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 63.2 percent. Among states, with 275,640 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (151,820), and Delhi (116,993).

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
