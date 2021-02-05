Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tests positive for COVID-19

File Image (Source: ANI)

Maharashtra's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on February 5.

The minister took to Twitter to share the news and said that he is in good health. He also urged those who came in close contact with him recently to also get tested.



आज माझी कोरोना चाचणी पॉझिटिव्ह आली असून माझी प्रकृती उत्तम आहे. तरी माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्या सर्वांनी कोरोना चाचणी करून घ्यावी, असे मी आवाहन करतो. लवकरच मी कोरोनावर मात करून पुन्हा आपल्या सेवेसाठी हजर होईल.

— ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) February 5, 2021

"I will soon overcome the coronavirus and return to service," Deshmukh said.

As of February 5 at 6:00 pm, the total number of recovered patients in Maharashtra is at 2,93,118, with a recovery rate of 94 percent.

Total active cases in Maharashtra are 5,597 with 302 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, according to reports from Brihanmumbai Municipal Cooperation (BMC).

The death toll in the country due to the outbreak stands at 1.54 lakh. While the total recoveries have increased to 1.06 crore, 1.60 lakh cases remain 'active'. India's recovery rate is 97.1 percent.

Globally, more than 10.41 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 22.59 lakh have died so far. Many countries, including India, have granted emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccines and have started vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups.