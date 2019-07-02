Maharashtra: Heavy to extremely heavy rains in some places on July 2-3

As the south-west monsoon became active over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, IMD on July 1 predicted "heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall at isolated places over these regions in the next two days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at few places with "extremely heavy" rainfall at isolated places over Vidarbha, very to heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions, an official said.

"Heavy to heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Konkan and Goa are likely to be witnessed," he said.

On Tuesday (July 2) and Wednesday (July 3), light to moderate rainfall is expected in Pune and adjoining area.

Heavy rains are pummelling Mumbai since June 30 night.

According to officials, the financial capital has received 540 mm rain in two days, the highest over a two-day period in a decade.